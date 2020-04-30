Tennessee Football recruiting thriving in uncertain times

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt gestures during the team’s NCAA college football game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

2020 has been a year to forget, but with the world shutting down Tennessee Football is thriving.

The Volunteers have had a huge week landing five recruits and four of them are ranked in the top 300 nationally.

Thursday afternoon Jeremy Pruitt and his staff landed two huge verbal committments getting linebacker Terrell Lewis and running back Tiyon Evans.

Lewis (6-1,200) is the number one ranked outside linebacker in American. Evans (5-9, 225) is the number one ranked JUCO running back in America.

So, yeah, April 30th was a pretty good day and Braden Gall from Athlon Sports says Covid-19 absolutely plays a roll in it, “What’s important , I think is Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee have adapted to the digital recruiting pandemic universe faster and maybe better than anyone else in college football.”

The Vols haul this week runs their total commitments to 15 and has them ahead of traditional powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia in the recruiting rankings.

“Jeremy Pruitt is a little bit younger than these guy” said Gall, “I thinka lot of it is about his staff, I think Ryan Niedermeyer is a savvy, creative recruiter. I think Tee Martin has a huge rolodex in his phone we’ve seen on display literally on social media.”

That recruiting savvy was on display earlier in the week when Dylan Brooks, Julien Nixon and Kamar Wilcoxson rolled out their commitments Sunday, Monday and Tuesday keeping the Vols in the headlines every day.

Ultimately, Alabama, Georgie and the other big boys will be just fine, but in any business you have to adapt to survive and Pruitt is adapting nicely in Knoxville.