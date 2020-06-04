Tennessee football players return to campus amid uncertainty over season plans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s football players are officially back on campus in Knoxville for the first time since March.

Many Vols players arrived at the Anderson Training Center on Wednesday ahead of Tennessee’s virtual fan appreciation event, Big Orange Connect.

During the event, Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said no decision has been made on fans being in the stands for football games.

“It hasn’t been made and it’s certainly been more positive recently, you know for us to have football. We have to have school, and I would be telling you a lie if I told you I knew exactly what was going to be happening in stadium in the fall. But I can tell you it’s more positive than it was and whatever we do will be having the safety of our athletes, coaches and fans in mind first and foremost.” Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer

The boys are back in town. pic.twitter.com/CsklbjUzqE — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 3, 2020

Much of Tennessee’s freshman class is scheduled to report to campus on Saturday ahead of the start of workouts on Monday.