Tennessee football moves up opener to Thursday night

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel watches during the team’s Orange & White NCAA college football spring game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Saul Young/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Josh Heupel era will kick-off on prime time for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The team announced it’s opener, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4, will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Tennessee will begin the season hosting Bowling Green at Nissan Stadium.

“Any time you consider moving football games to a weekday—which is rare—you want to be sensitive to out-of-town fans who have to make plans to travel to Knoxville,” Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White said via a Tennessee Football press release. “In this case, the Labor Day holiday and four-month lead time should help in that regard. Sliding our opener to this Thursday primetime window gave us a wonderful opportunity for our football student-athletes to kick off their season in the national spotlight.

“This should be a fun way to begin celebrating 100 years of Neyland Stadium while also beginning an exciting new era of Tennessee football under Josh Heupel. I cannot wait to feel the electricity as the Vols come bursting through that T on Thursday night.

Tennessee and Bowling Green are meeting for just the second time in history.