KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Athletics is switching to digital for parking passes and tickets for all athletic events starting in the fall. Game day attendees will need their mobile device to gain entry into venues because printed paper tickets will no longer be issued or accepted.

The move comes in order to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud, according to Tennessee Athletics, and “will make the process more convenient for fans.”

UT fans will be admitted to games in all venues including Neyland Stadium using a unique QR Code that will be scanned from their mobile device. Fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics device application.

While the digital tickets can be managed from a desktop web browser as well as a mobile device, Tennessee Athletics says a mobile device is required to scan the QR Coded tickets for venue access. Screenshots of game day tickets will not scan at the gate and won’t be allowed entry.

To purchase tickets to Tennessee Athletics events, go to AllVols.com, Ticketmaster, or the venue box office where the athletic event or game is taking place.

For more information as well as step-by-step instructions on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, check out Tennessee Athletics’ Digital Ticketing Guide.