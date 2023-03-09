NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Josiah-Jordan James had game-highs of 20 points and seven rebounds, leading No. 17 Tennessee past Mississippi 70-55 Thursday in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Vols (23-9) will play No. 4 seed Missouri in the semifinals Friday.

James made four 3-pointers, including a shot on the Vols’ first possession of the game. His 3 from the corner with 5 seconds left in the first half gave Tennessee a 39-33 lead at the break.

The Vols led 52-48 with 11 1/2 minutes left before increasing the margin to 64-50 on Julian Phillips’ two free throws with 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Santiago Vescovi added 15 points for the Vols.

Myles Burns scored 14 points and also had three steals for Mississippi (12-21). Jae Brakefield and Murrell each had 12 points.