Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It looks like the Tennessee Titans have finally found their tight end in free agency. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Austin Hooper has agreed to a one-year, $6 million dollar deal with the team.

This is an upgrade at this position for the Titans, and Hooper seems to fit the mold for what they want, a player that can catch passes and block.

Hooper comes over from Cleveland, where he spent two seasons with the Browns. He was just released by the team earlier this week with a post-June 1 designation to save $9.5 million against the salary cap.

During his two seasons in Cleveland, Hooper didn’t overwhelm with his numbers, finishing with 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns. The argument is that he wasn’t utilized properly in the Browns’ passing game, and played along side TE David Njoku.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 2016 draft and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

News 2 expects an official announcement made by the Titans in the upcoming days.