Taylor Lewan continues to rehab knee, no set timeline for return

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 08: Taylor Lewan #77 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The practice portion of mandatory mini camp wrapped up for the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday and several players did not practice. That included offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, who is currently rehabbing at the team facility.

Lewan tore his ACL last November, when the Titans hosted the Houston Texans. It has been a long road to recovery, but he feels good about the progress that’s being made.

“It’s been a lot of time for reflecting and for growing, so the knee is doing well. I’m doing change of direction now and some running too,” said Lewan.

The former Michigan standout made it clear he is excited to get back on the field with his teammates admitting that he misses being at practice.

“I’ve never missed practice, liked missed it like personally. I tell you what, watching the boys out there playing ball it makes you miss it that much,” added Lewan.

There is no exact timetable for when the 3-time Pro Bowler will return to the practice field, but the hope is that he’ll be ready to go by the start of the regular season.

“I could sit here and predict a bunch of things, but you never know what can happen in these next six to seven weeks. I expect it to go swimmingly, smooth, but you never know what could happen,” said Lewan. “I think what’s important is that I take every day one day at a time.”

Lewan said that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has also done a great job making sure when all players are ready to come back, something that isn’t surprising, considering Vrabel is a former player and not too far removed from the game.