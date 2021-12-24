NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Good news and bad news.

The Titans added left tackle Taylor Lewan to the COVID-Reserve list on Friday. That’s obviously the bad news.

The good news… because the Titans got their game out of the way on Thursday, they don’t play again for another ten days. Therefore, it’s unlikely Lewan will miss any time due to COVID.

Lewan was inactive for the team’s game against the 49ers due to a back injury.

He is now the third offensive lineman added to the COVID list since Wednesday. Lewan joins Rodger Saffold and Kendall Lamm.

Thankfully, he seems to be OK.