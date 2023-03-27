Two weeks in to the NFL’s free agent period and Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis remain the only quarterbacks on the Titans roster.

New Titans general manager Ran Carthon proclaimed at the NFL Combine Tannehill was the Titans quarterback. Monday at the NFL Owner’s Meetings in Arizona the 34-year old quarterback got another vote of confidence from head coach Mike Vrabel.

Do the Titans want Tannehill back as their starter next fall? Vrabel said of course they do, “Ryan is healthy, he is getting healthy I would say he put his putting the work in. It’s good to see him around the building. So yeah, we always expect that, but to make predictions, I think we’ve been through this last year. I’m not going to commit to anybody being on our roster in September. You know what I mean? I’ve seen it change too quickly. Of course we want Ryan as our quarterback and everyone else who has helped us win.”

Tannehill took a beating behind a horrific offensive line last season and ended up missing 5 games and throwing for 13 touchdown passes. That is the fewest amount of TD throws for Tannehill since his rookie year in Miami.

The Titans do pick 11th overall and could be in position to take the 4th quarterback off the board or in position to make a short move up to get him. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young look like the top two picks of the draft, but after that no one seems to agree on how Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson will shake out.

Willis was also drafted in round three last season out of Liberty. Despite some significant troubles in the passing game Vrabel and Carthon have both stayed positive about the young QB’s development.