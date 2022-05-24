NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At last week’s rookie mini-camp, Malik Willis hit the practice field for the first time as a Tennessee Titan, but on Tuesday, he joined the veterans out on the field.

The rookie quarterback worked alongside starter Ryan Tannehill.

Much was made about Tannehill’s comment earlier this month, saying it’s not his job to mentor Willis, but it was evident in practice today that he was actively helping the young signal caller.

Tannehill constantly interacted, critiqued and gave words of encouragement.

Afterwards, the first words out of Tannehill’s mouth were to clarify his comment and explain the relationship he and his fellow quarterback share.

“As soon as it blew up I reached out to him (Willis) and said, “Hey, I’m going to be a good teammate to you, I’m going to support you, they’re making this out to be something that it’s not to be,”‘ said Tannehill. “It’s not what it’s made out to be at all.

Willis joked he had no idea what Tannehill had said when he spoke at rookie camp. He handled that moment well and Tannehill says he’s seen the same demeanor behind the scenes.

“He’s been great with it throughout the whole time. As soon as I reached out to him, he said, “Yeah I can’t believe it’s blown out to this.” So things were great with us from the beginning and have continued to be great. It’s been great to have him in the room and get to know him as a person and we’ll continue to build that relationship.”

As for what Willis has learned watching Tannehill work?

“It’s been cool. He’s a great guy. He works super hard, definitely someone you can look up to,” said Willis.