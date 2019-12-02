Talking Titans playoff chances

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs off the field following an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sunday was a weird day for the Tennessee Titans.

First, they beat the Colts for just the second time inside Lucas Oil Stadium in the last decade, and then, they spent the evening rooting for the Patriots.

It can only mean one thing: the playoffs are upon us.

Sunday Night Football’s match up pitted the Patriots against the AFC South-leading Texans. A Texans loss would have put Tennessee and Houston tied for first place in the division, but the Texans had other plans.

Houston shocked the NFL by upsetting New England 28-22 in prime time. And, the score makes the game look much closer than it actually was.

So now the AFC South looks like this:

Houston Texans (8-4) Tennessee Titans (7-5) Indianapolis Colts (6-6) Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8)

The Titans control their own destiny in the division as they face the Texans two times in their final three games. This division race is far from over.

Oh and then there’s the AFC Wildcard race. It’s an even crazier and tighter race.

The AFC Wildcard race looks like this:

Buffalo Bills (9-3) – 1st Wildcard spot Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) – 2nd Wildcard spot Tennessee Titans (7-5) Oakland Raiders (6-6) Indianapolis Colts (6-6)

The Steelers remaining schedule includes a meeting with the 3-8-1 Cardinals, the 9-3 Bills, the 4-8 Jets and a season-finale with the 10-2 Ravens currently on an 8-game winning streak.

As for the Titans, they have the tougher road down the stretch. They’ll face the 6-6 Raiders, the 10-2 Saints and two meetings with the 8-4 Texans.

If the playoffs started today, the Texans would represent the AFC South as divisional champs, and the Steelers would be in based on AFC record.