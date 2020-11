Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- In this Sports Digital Extra report, News 2’s Kayla Anderson talks with former Tennessee Volunteer and Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive lineman Ramon Foster.

He explains how the Tennessee Titans offense is being challenged and shares his thought on how the offensive line is holding up without Taylor Lewan.

You can listen to Ramon Foster every weekday 6-9 am on 104.5 The Zone, JMart and Ramon.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.