Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NHL Trade Deadline is on Monday, so what will the Nashville Predators decide to do?

Robby Stanley from 102.5 The Game’s morning show, Robby & Rexrode, shares his thoughts on what the team might do.

While Stanley believes Preds’ general manager David Poile won’t sell big, he believes there are still a couple players that could be on their way out of Nashville. And is there anyway Poile adds to the roster?

To watch the full interview click on the video above.