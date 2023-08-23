Figuring out the Final 53 is a long and futile exercise, so of course I’m going to give it a shot.

The Titans are at 90, they have to be at 53 by the 29th of August. Assuming the 53 come from their current roster here’s my best guess how it will shake out.

QB (3) – Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis

RB (4) – Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut

TE (4) – Chig Okonkwo, Josh Wylie, Trevon Wesco, Thoma Okukoya

WR (6) – Deandre Hopkins, Treyland Burks, Kyle Phillips, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore and Mason Kinsey

OL (9) – Peter Skoronski, Andre Dillard, Chris Hubbard, Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill, Corey Levin, Jordan Roos, Nicholas Petit-Frere (Suspended – He doesn’t count first 6 weeks), Justin Murray and Jaelyn Duncan

Kicker (1) – Michael Badgely (I will not be surprised if they make a move)

Punter (1) – Ryan Stonehouse

Long Snapper (1) – Morgan Cox

Defensive Line (5) – Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart, Denico Autry, Naquan Jones, Jayden Peevy

Outside Linebackers (5) – Harold Landry, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Sam Okoayinonu

Inside Linebackers (4) – Jack Gibbens, Azeez Al-Shaiir, Luke Gifford, Ben Niemann (Otis Smith to Prax Squad)

Safeties (5) – Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Elijah Molden, Shyheim Carter, Mike Brown

Cornerbacks (5) – Kristian Fulton, Roger McCreary, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Eric Garror, Tre Avery

I also like Shyheim Carter and Anthony Kendall to have a shot. Some think Thomas Rush could surprise at OLB,

Yes, I have Monty Rice as a surprise cut.

I’m not sure about 9 OL. Also could easily switch Dowell or McMath for Kinsey.