SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County high school student, who is known for throwing strikes and picking up spares, is making a national name for himself.

Matteo Quintero, a student at Stewart Creek High School, is one of the top junior bowlers in the country. In fact, Quintero just competed at the Junior Gold National Championships in Indianapolis where he earned the top seed for the TV round.

News 2 caught up with Matteo at the Smyrna Bowling Center located on Weakley Lane.

With the pressure on, Quintero told News 2 he’s seeking the positives when it comes to being displayed on a national stage.

“It feels pretty amazing, nerve racking, but I’ve had some past experience on TV, bowling nationally with my teammates, and myself, overall, it’s a pretty fun experience being on TV and the national stage for me,” Quintero said.

The high school student’s love for the sport goes back several years after someone told him he had talent and should start a league. It’s safe to say – things have progressed since then.

Now, Matteo Quintero is the owner of a coveted “Team USA” jacket with a bright future ahead!

“I try to stay humble with it. I also try to promote and improve the sport,” Matteo told News 2. “It’s my job to promote and help others to get better on this national stage of bowling.”

Quintero looks forward to bowl for Stewarts Creek High School this year, but before that, he’ll head to Sweden to compete in an international tournament.

The local bowling prodigy will compete at the Junior Championships at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 on the CBS Sports Network.