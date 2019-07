NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — I've been around the game of baseball my entire life. I grew in Spokane, Washington spending a good chunk of my childhood trading baseball cards on the playground (by the way, it was a solid collection). My favorite player was my hometown's own Ryne Sandberg and then later on Ken Griffey Jr. was added to the list.

When we grow up, our favorite things change, but my passion for the game grew more when I started up a career in sports broadcasting. Over the last ten plus years, I've covered every level of the game. That includes crossing some things off the baseball bucket list; covering an MLB All-Star Game, a World Series and a College World Series.