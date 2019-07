(LAS VEGAS, NV)- Grant Williams made his NBA Summer League on Saturday night and didn't disappoint. The former Tennessee Vol went for 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in the Celtics 96-82 win over the 76ers.

Williams didn't start the game, but came off the bench, contributing across every category while showing his ability to shoot beyond the arc.