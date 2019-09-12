WATCH: Predators expectations are high as training camp opens up

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- October 3rd, that’s when the Nashville Predators open up the season against the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena. However, training camp is already in session and that means the talk surrounding expectations starts up again.

After being bounced by the Dallas Stars in the first round, the Predators have made some changes in the offseason.

Nashville loses defenseman P.K. Subban, but gains centerman Matt Duchene, who should heighten the Predators offensive production.

Over the next two weeks, these players will also being getting familiar with new added assistant coach, Dan Lambert. He was brought in to fix the power play, which finished dead last in the league last season.

There will definitely be some new moving parts, but this team hasn’t changed much and their goals are the same as well.

“When we start out here and camp and get down to our roster, we’re going to be looking around the room at each other and we have to remember there’s something special here. We’ve seen in the previous years that we can compete for the Stanley Cup. We’ve fallen short but we aren’t far off and we believe that,” Ryan Johansen.

The Predators being the preseason on Monday with split squad games against the Florida Panthers. First game will be at 3:30 pm and the second game will follow at 7pm.