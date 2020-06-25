Nashville Sounds open up Third and Home, giving fans another way to watch baseball

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Baseball returns to Music City at the end of July, but even if you can’t get a ticket inside First Horizon Park, you can watch games from the Nashville Sounds newest restaurant and bar, Third and Home.

With a an incredible view, that almost takes your breathe away, and a food menu that will satisfy anyone’s taste buds, it sure to be a unique experience.

“That’s a lot of the experience we’re hoping for, in trying to get baseball back. We want people to be able to experience baseball and the bar, we think it’s a home run,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse.

Third and Home’s Chef Jerry Infantino has been a key contributor in creating the menu and takes pride in serving fresh, made-to-order food.

“We create the recipes and we want to change things, we want to adapt. We are going to a have soup of the week, a flatbread of the week and other specials and that is what we really want. We have the talent and resources and people that love to cook, and we can do it in a sports bar setting,” said Infantino.

When it comes to baseball, Nuse does expect fans to be allowed in the ballpark this summer at 25% capacity, and if fans can’t get their hands on tickets, this is just another place to soak in all the action.

Nuse added, “This is going to be the best spot in all of Nashville, overlooking the ballpark. It’s a beautiful view, we have the garage doors up and the outdoor patio, it doesn’t get better than that!”

People who come to eat and drink at Third and Home will not have to pay to watch games at First Horizon Park, they will be free, except for special events. The restaurant will open to the public on June 26th and 5pm.