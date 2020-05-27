Nashville Predators working on plan to open facilities, seeking approval from city officials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With a playoff plan in place, there is defiantly hope that the National Hockey League will crown a Stanley Cup champion this season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has laid the groundwork, but details will be unraveling over the next several weeks.

Before teams return to play, they’ll need to get back to their facilities, something the Nashville Predators are working on right now.

The league will allow teams to open up facilities for small groups sometime in June, but Predators General Manager David Poile said they aren’t feeling rushed to set an exact date. The organizations’ main concern is coming up with plans to return safely and before doors open, the Preds want one-hundred-percent approval from city officials.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing everything properly. We’ll be doing testing, educating and doing everything to not put anyone in an unsafe situation. We’re circulating documents as we speak, within the organization, which will hopefully help us open up our facilities as soon as possible,” said Poile.

While a majority of Predators players stayed in Nashville, there are some that traveled home, outside of the country. Poile made it clear that even if facilities opened up next week, the organization will not require any of them to return that soon.

Poile added, “The players are on their own right now and we cannot ask them to skate or workout until training camp, whenever that might be. Do I wish our team was all here, yes, but the fact that they’ve gone home and are comfortable and a lot of them have better situations in terms of conditioning and being on the ice.”

At this time, no date has been set for when training camps will start up, but on Tuesday, Bettman said that the league is hoping for that to happen sometime in July. That is when all players would be expected to be back on the ice.