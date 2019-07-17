WATCH: Former Titan Craig Stevens trades gridiron for woodwork

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For eight seasons, Craig Stevens made a career out of catching footballs for the Tennessee Titans, now the former tight end is using his hands to create handcrafted furniture, all made from wood.

“My dad growing up he worked construction,” Stevens said. “He built our house and my grandma’s house, so he taught me how to use tools. Ever since I was born, I grew up with a hammer in my hand.”

Stevens always enjoyed woodworking as a hobby, even when he was playing for the Titans.

“I didn’t by a fancy car or expensive shoes, I’d buy a nice tool with my game check,” he said.

But when he retired from football, it was time to take it to the next level.

“My wife would want a piece of furniture, so I’d look at a magazine and it would be a ridiculous price,” he explained.

So he studied up on different styles and created some spectacular pieces for their home. Similar to his playing days, Stevens considers himself a perfection in the shop, but he’s accepted these projects all take time.

“You get better, you make mistakes, but you know how to fix and adapt. That is what makes you a better woodworker,” Stevens added.

From rocking chairs to mantlepieces and even garbage cans, Stevens loves to share his work with others.

“I do most stuff for other people, for my wife and kids,” he said. “I don’t make money, but I enjoy doing it.”

There were always stories to tell every season with the Titans, now his stories are shared in a different way.

“The cool thing is there are a lot of people who can build a table but it’s nice to have a story behind the table like this is where the wood came from and this is who built it. That’s the cool thing about woodworking,” said Stevens.