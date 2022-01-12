Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans head into their playoff bye week with some good news, learning that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is the NFL's AFC Offensive P.O.Y. https://t.co/MMIQ1FiFPN — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) January 12, 2022

Tannehill lead his team to a win over the Houston Texans this past Sunday, helping the Titans lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

This was one of Tannehill’s best individual performances this season, completing 23-of-32 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talked about him earning this week’s honors during Wednesday’s media availability at St. Thomas Sports Park.

“It was a very good performance. A lot of stuff that he did helped us win. The ability to go down there in the red zone and execute. The points at the end of the half ended up being critical. Keep building on it. Keep working on it,” said Vrabel. I know that is what Ryan (Tannehill) will do. I am sure he is appreciative of the honor and the recognition, but he is going to be back out there today trying to improve some of the things that he needs to work on.”

Tannehill’s focus has completely shifted to the postseason. Since arriving in Tennessee, he’s 2-2 in the playoffs, but hopes to take the next big step, leading the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance.

“I know the reason we play this game is to go and win a championship. That is the reason I play. I am chasing after it year after year, day after day, and trying to do everything I can to not skip steps in getting there,” said Tannehill. We have an opportunity here and you don’t want to look past it. Don’t want to miss any steps along the way and do everything we can to go win it.”