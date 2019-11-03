NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Tennessee Titans go after their first three game win streak of the season Sunday in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers.

The Titans face significant challenges on both side of the ball against players Head coach Mike Vrabel calls “the best” in the NFL.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of those players and already has over 1,000 combined yards after only 7 games with 735 yards rushing and 343 receiving with 10 total touchdowns.

Vrabel says stopping McCaffrey is where It all starts defensively, “The importance is paramount because that’s who they really rely on to get them out of any kind of funk and give them sparks. They have talent obviously, (D.J.) Moore and (Curtis) Samuel, (Greg) Olsen, Jarius Wright, but this guy has been so consistent and making up for 18 or 19 explosive play runs, explosive play passes. You just can’t give him a whole lot of space because he feeds off of space, because he’s fast, he’s got great vision. He could stiff arm you, he can kind of shake you up and he can cut back. We’re going try to do everything we can to limit space with this guy.”

The Panthers are also relying backup quarterback Kyle Allen who has led them to wins in 4 of 5 games while Cam Newton recovers from a foot injury. Last week in us first loss as a starter at Sam Francisco he was sacked 7 times and threw 3 interceptions.

Offensively Ryan Tannehill makes his third start at quarterback for the Titans against a Panther team with 30 sacks this season. The Panthers are second in the NFL sacking the QB on over 11% of pass attempts.

“It’s not a team that likes to blitz a lot.” Said Vrabel, “they have 50 quarterback hits and 30 sacks. Again, it’s a group effort. They have 12 guys that have sacked the quarterback. (Mario) Addison is a great player, (Brian) Burns is a young player that’s been rushing. It looks like (Bruce) Irvin is really starting to figure out where he fits in this role and inside with (Gerald) McCoy and (Dontari) Poe. They have a lot of guys that they can throw at you and make things difficult and rush.”

The Panthers also have perennial pro bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly who leads them with 72 tackles this season.

Despite Kuechly’s presence the Panthers are giving up 135 yards rushing per game putting the spotlight in running back Derrick Henry who is still after his second 100 yard game of the season.

The 4-3 Panthers enter the game a 3.5 favorite over the 4-4 Titans.