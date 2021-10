NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A special session is now set to hammer out details in the $500 million incentives package for Ford to build a plant in West Tennessee.

The mega-site, which will include Ford’s Blue Oval City, is expected to bring 5,800 jobs to the Memphis area site. This marks one of the largest investments the state has made, but some Republican lawmakers want to use the special session to pass COVID-19 related restrictions.