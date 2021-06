PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) -- Portland police make a gruesome discovery after the body of a senior citizen is found in a heavy state of decomposition in a rear bedroom. The woman's son is now charged with murder.

Officers were called to the house on South Broadway May 25th. It began as an adult protective services referral involving 69-year-old Doris Atchison, who had not been seen publicly since March 2020.