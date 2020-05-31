Sports world reacts to George Floyd’s death, protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mass amount of response and messages of change and heartbreak from players, coaches and administrators have flooded social media over the last couple of days.

All of them using different words, but sharing the same message.

What happened to George Floyd and many others before him is not right and using your voice for change is important.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement:

“The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters’ reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions. As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL’s commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners.”

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason took to Twitter to post a lengthy thread speaking as a black man himself and representing dozens of black men on his football team.

I can only speak to my thoughts, feelings and emotions as another restless night gave way to my thoughts and prayers for the Floyd family. — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) May 30, 2020

The exhaustion and anger felt by people of color is a direct result of seeing scenarios like this play out again and again. We are constantly reminded to speak a certain way, behave in a respectful manner and stay out of situations that make you a target. — Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) May 30, 2020