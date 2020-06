Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt star Austin Martin was taken fifth overall in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, becoming the sixth Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

"Once I heard my name selected, I honestly think I went numb a little," Martin said. "It's surreal just knowing everything is coming into play, it's exciting," said Martin.