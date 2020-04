Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It's getting close to that time of the year, when students prepare for the next big step in their lives, graduation. Usually we see large ceremonies and celebrations, but the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed all of that.

Most high school and college students will still graduate on time, but they won't get to experience all the pomp and circumstance that goes with earning their diplomas. That's where Moore County's head football coach Jason Dobbs comes into play.