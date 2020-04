NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The COVID-19 Pandemic is changing the way our local college teams are functioning, including Vanderbilt Football. The Commodores never finished spring practice and didn't get to hold their annual spring game, but the coaching continues, even if it's in an unconventional way.

Todd Fitch is the Commodores' new offensive coordinator, introducing a new system, and if that isn't challenging enough, he is leaning how to coach everything virtually.