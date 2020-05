Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Major League Soccer is slowly starting to get back to work, announcing on Friday that as of Wednesday, May 6, players may begin to use outdoor team training fields for individual workouts.

“By allowing players, on a voluntary basis, to utilize team-operated fields for individual workouts, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff,” the league said in a statement.