Sports Extra daily with Kayla Anderson, Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: 4.12.20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this episode of Sports Extra Daily, the whole gang is together and talking NFL Draft. Emily Proud, Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis take questions and give their draft spotlight. Things also get a little fun at the end.
by: Emily ProudPosted: / Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On this episode of Sports Extra Daily, the whole gang is together and talking NFL Draft. Emily Proud, Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis take questions and give their draft spotlight. Things also get a little fun at the end.