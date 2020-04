Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the cancelation of all spring sports, the focus turns towards the money maker, college football. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence held a 30-minute conference call with Power 5 commissioners to discuss next steps.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was on the call and told News 2's Kayla Anderson that the group initially came together because Pence wanted to praise them for the swift decisions made back in March, but ultimately it was the commissioners that made the observation that campuses operating would be the necessary step in bringing back college football.