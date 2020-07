Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- NASCAR announced its August schedule, which has been tweaked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it includes a Cup Series race on Daytona International Speedway’s road course and back-to-back doubleheaders for the Cup.

Originally, the Cup Series was scheduled to have race weekends in August at Michigan International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Dover and Daytona. But Watkins Glen is not on the newly released version of the schedule.