Tennessee Titans executive Steve Underwood, who followed the franchise from Houston to Nashville, is calling it a career. Burke Nihill will replace him as Titans President/CEO.

Underwood began as legal counsel to former Oliers owner Bud Adams, and has been with the team for 40 years, and played a significant role in the team’s move from Houston after the 1996 season. He initially retired in 2011, but came out of retirement in 2015 as team president and CEO.