Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Plans to start the Major League Baseball season is still up in the air, however the league has decided to hold its 2020 MLB Draft remotely, according to a memo obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

Similar to what the NFL experienced, teams not allowed to have draft rooms and will do all drafting via video conference. The memo added that this plan is not set in stone and could chance as the draft approaches.