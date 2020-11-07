Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: November 5, 2020

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will be without a couple key contributors this Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears.

Three-time Pro Bowler and 2019 All-Pro punter Brett Kern has been ruled out. He sustained a wrist injury in last Sunday's game against the Bengals. He would've been playing in his 200th career NFL game in the regular season. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said they are bringing in players for workouts on Saturday.