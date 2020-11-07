Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: November 5, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Titans team will look a little different when they host the Bears Sunday. How different? Emily Proud and Kayla Anderson break it down and go off on Major League Baseball on this episode of Sports Extra Daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ



Don't Miss

Trending Stories