Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: November 20, 2020

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Six Titans have already been ruled out for Sunday’s contest with the Ravens, what injury concerns you the most? Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud answer that question and more on this episode of Sports Extra Daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories