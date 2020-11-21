Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Emily Proud: November 20, 2020

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will be without some key players on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The team released its final injury report on Friday and the offensive line is an area of concern.

The Titans have already been dealing with the loss of Taylor Lewan and now guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) has been ruled out, while center Ben Jones (knee) has been listed as questionable. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said its on the coaching staff to have every player ready to step up.