BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WKRN) - Four games have been postponed this weekend in the SEC and as a result, the conferences is adding some wiggle room to the end of its schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games to be rescheduled. Previously, the open date for that was December 12, but due to the impact of COVID-19, many teams have already used up that weekend to reschedule games.