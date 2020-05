Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville's own Brandt Snedeker will be the first to tell you he's excited to get back to work when the PGA Tour starts up on June 11th but in the meantime he's been working on his golf game and caddying for his younger son, Austin on the Sneds Tour

"It's a very humbling experience as any parent would tell you because you aren't in control of anything and especially somebody like me who's used to people watching, now I get to watch them," said Snedeker.