NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The return of hockey is on the horizon, with NHL training camps slated to start up on July 10th, but ice time has already returned in Nashville.

Ford Ice Center in Bellevue reopened this past week and Ford Ice Center in Antioch is expected to do the same on Monday. Right now learn to skate, youth hockey, adult hockey and junior Predators programming is currently underway and while this is an exciting time for those returning to the ice, the Nashville Predators are making sure that safety is still top priority.