Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Mookie Betts is a proud native of Nashville, and he just so happens to be one of the biggest names in Major League Baseball, but he is considered to be much more than an athlete. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is a philanthropist, activist and someone who continues to do good for others, especially right here in his hometown.

Betts has stayed extremely active in the community during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Back in May, he picked up the bill for several shoppers in Bordeaux, paying for their groceries at a local Kroger store and on Friday he was at the Martha O' Bryan Center in East Nashville, joining forces with cousin Curtis Hamilton and his non-profit, Pull Up Neighbor.