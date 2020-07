Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Murfreesboro native and current Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher David Price announced on Saturday that he will opt out of the 2020 MLB season, alluding to health concerns because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The former Cy Young Award winner posted a message to Dodgers fans on his social-media accounts that stated the following: "After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season. I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory. I'm sorry I won't be playing for you this year, but look forward to representing you next year."