Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Little by little, the Nashville Predators are getting back in the groove at Bridgestone Arena and head coach John Hynes has certainly kept practices uptempo.

The energy has been at a high level in the first few days of training camp and on Friday, Predators centerman Colton Sissons said that the most encouraging thing he's seen so far, is how crisp things looked after being apart for over three months.