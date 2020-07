Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has been rather transparent throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and on Saturday he voiced his concern for the football season as "high to very high."

In an interview on Marty & McGee on ESPN Radio, Sankey was asked about the decisions the SEC must make about the upcoming season, that after the Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to move to conference-only schedules.