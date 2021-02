NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Big Sandy native Tanner Hudson dreamed about what it would be like to win a Super Bowl when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. Fast forward to 2021, that dream has become a reality and Tanner is a World Champion.

"It was just a crazy feeling because going into the fourth quarter we had such a large lead. We just knew we had to hold onto the lead, and the clock starts trickling down more, and you start to get a feeling that you're about to win, then celebration starts," said Hudson.