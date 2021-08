NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Across Tennessee, hospitals are grappling with a surge of COVID-19 patients leading to capacity concerns. This comes as doctors are pleading with people to get vaccinated to keep the healthcare infrastructure in Tennessee from becoming overwhelmed.

Seven percent of ICU beds are available in the state, as of Friday, and now a Vanderbilt doctor is warning of what the next couple of weeks could look like.