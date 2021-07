NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - "Destructive" Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will now alert on your cell phone, similar to how tornado warnings have done since 2012. The National Weather Service is breaking Severe Thunderstorm Warnings down into three categories.

They've always had "Base" with 58-70 mph winds and 1" to 1.5" hail. But now they're adding "Considerable" Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for 70-80 mph winds and golf ball-sized hail and "Destructive" Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for 80 mph winds or higher and baseball-sized hail.