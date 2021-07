NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee's 112th General Assembly has passed a long list of new laws that Governor Bill Lee signed, which will take effect July 1.

Evelyn's Law: Parents in Tennessee must report missing children to law enforcement within 24 hours, or they could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor. The law is named after Evelyn Boswell, a 15-month-old from Sullivan County that was found dead after an extensive AMBER Alert. (Senate Bill 327)