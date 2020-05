Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- From the NFL Draft to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the SEC Tournament, Music City has shown to be successful when it comes to hosting major sporting events. The Nashville Sports Council continues to work hard, even through this Covid-19 Pandemic, to make sure the city continues to land big events in the future.

Earlier this week, a positive sign for the city as the Nashville Rock-and-Roll Marathon, that was originally slated for April 25th, has a new race date set for November 21st, but for those people who need their sports fix right now, the Nashville Sports Council is putting on their "Run For The Return Virtual 5" on June 12th running through June 21st.