Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- This year's NFL 'virtual' draft broke records when it came to viewership, and NASCAR hopes to do the same thing this weekend- being the first sport, besides the Ultimate Fighting Championship, to return to real action.

NASCAR will get the green light on Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Covid-10 forced drivers to pack up and abandon Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 13th and while some have been involved in virtual races, nothing compares to the real smell of burning rubber.